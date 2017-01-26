11:57 am, January 27, 2017
UMd. nursing school receives $2 million from Carlyle Group co-founder

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 26, 2017 4:22 pm 01/26/2017 04:22pm
The University of Maryland’s School of Nursing just received a $2 million gift from Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) co-CEO and co-founder Bill Conway and his wife, Joanne.

Announced Thursday, the gift comes through the Conways’ McLean-based Bedford Falls Foundation to help address nursing shortages. They hope to increase the number of nursing students being trained at the University of Maryland to become primary care providers.

Specifically, the money will go toward expanding UMd.’s Family Nurse Practitioner program from its Baltimore campus to the Universities at Shady Grove in Rockville. The new location is expected to admit its first cohort of nursing students this fall.

The money will also fund scholarships to students who are eligible for financial need and pursing advanced nursing degrees.

This is the the Conways’ second major donation to the nursing school. They also gave $5.24 million in 2015, still the largest gift in the school’s history.

“Maryland has an acute need for more —…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

