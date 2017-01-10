7:58 am, January 10, 2017
24° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Uber will share ridership…

Uber will share ridership data with cities, starting with D.C.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 10, 2017 7:39 am 01/10/2017 07:39am
Share

Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc. will disclose its global ridership data in a bid to help urban planners better understand traffic patterns, the company said this week, making a vast cache of data that is currently only available from vendors now free.

Washington, D.C., will be the first American city where Uber will make the data available.

“We’re collecting this constant stream of data,” Uber product manager Jordan Gilbertson told the Wall Street Journal.“By delivering these insights to cities, we can give back to the community in a meaningful way.”

Uber made the announcement ahead of a travel planning conference in D.C. It said it will launch a new website, dubbed “Movement,” in mid-February, where anyone can see realtime data about anonymized travel times in several different cities. Along with D.C., Uber will make data available for Sydney and Manila.

“In a demonstration of the Movement website, Uber showed how long several trips within San Francisco lasted…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Uber will share ridership…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal