Uber will share ridership data with cities, starting with D.C.

Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc. will disclose its global ridership data in a bid to help urban planners better understand traffic patterns, the company said this week, making a vast cache of data that is currently only available from vendors now free.

Washington, D.C., will be the first American city where Uber will make the data available.

“We’re collecting this constant stream of data,” Uber product manager Jordan Gilbertson told the Wall Street Journal.“By delivering these insights to cities, we can give back to the community in a meaningful way.”

Uber made the announcement ahead of a travel planning conference in D.C. It said it will launch a new website, dubbed “Movement,” in mid-February, where anyone can see realtime data about anonymized travel times in several different cities. Along with D.C., Uber will make data available for Sydney and Manila.

“In a demonstration of the Movement website, Uber showed how long several trips within San Francisco lasted…

