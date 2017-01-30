Trump’s travel ban: Local tech execs speak out

A handful of tech executives in Greater Washington have taken to social media to rail against an executive order issued Friday afternoon by President Donald Trump that at least temporarily blocks entry into the United States for citizens of seven predominately Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

We’ve compiled their responses below.

As we reported earlier Monday, the region’s universities pushed back on the order and urged students and faculties from affected countries to use caution when traveling outside the U.S. Several university presidents suggested the travel ban could have a negative impact on innovation and entrepreneurship.

Chip Paucek, CEO of 2U Inc.

America is about freedom. Not discrimination. I typed this on my IPad which is one of the many contributions of immigrants. We all are.— Chip Paucek (@chippaucek) January 29, 2017

We are better together. Always. https://t.co/liSQF71nqj— Chip Paucek (@chippaucek) January 30, 2017

Allen…

