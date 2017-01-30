9:30 am, January 31, 2017
LIVE EVENT Listen live to the confirmation hearing of attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions at about 9:30 a.m.

Trump’s travel ban: Local tech execs speak out

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 30, 2017 2:56 pm 01/30/2017 02:56pm
A handful of tech executives in Greater Washington have taken to social media to rail against an executive order issued Friday afternoon by President Donald Trump that at least temporarily blocks entry into the United States for citizens of seven predominately Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

We’ve compiled their responses below.

As we reported earlier Monday, the region’s universities pushed back on the order and urged students and faculties from affected countries to use caution when traveling outside the U.S. Several university presidents suggested the travel ban could have a negative impact on innovation and entrepreneurship.

Chip Paucek, CEO of 2U Inc.

America is about freedom. Not discrimination. I typed this on my IPad which is one of the many contributions of immigrants. We all are.— Chip Paucek (@chippaucek) January 29, 2017

We are better together. Always. https://t.co/liSQF71nqj— Chip Paucek (@chippaucek) January 30, 2017

Allen…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

