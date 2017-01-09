Trump’s defense secretary nominee to leave General Dynamics board

President-elect Donald Trump’s Secretary of Defense nominee, retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis, plans to leave his post as a director on the board of Falls Church-based General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD), pending a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday.

This was according to a letter from Mattis to the Pentagon’s Office of the General Counsel, dated Jan. 5, outlining how the prospective Pentagon chief plans to “avoid any actual or apparent conflict of interest” should he be named to the position.

Mattis also pledged in his letter, in vague terms, to recuse himself from “any particular matter involving specific parties in which I know General Dynamics is a party or represents a party,” according to the letter.

Mattis will also shed his financial interests in the company. This includes forfeiting all restricted stock and unvested stock options upon confirmation and selling off all unrestricted stock and vested stock within 90 days of taking up his Department of Defense…

