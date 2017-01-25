This is how Greenpeace demonstrators breached the Clark Construction site

When seven Greenpeace activists climbed a 270-foot crane in downtown D.C. on Wednesday, it appeared to be a well-planned mission.

The protesters reportedly wore safety harnesses to rappel off the crane at the site of the former Washington Post headquarters, where Carr Properties is constructing Fannie Mae’s new headquarters, to fly a “resist” banner.

Lee DeLong, a senior vice president for Clark Construction, the Bethesda general contractor building Midtown Center, said the protesters got into Clark’s site, 1150 15th St. NW, by cutting a lock on a gate. (A Greenpeace spokesman denied that, saying “there were no cut locks or property damage of any kind.”)

DeLong said that Midtown Center site, like most construction sites, has a perimeter fence that is bolstered along the street by modular barriers. There are a number of gates, both for vehicles and people. The gates are locked every day and checked at night.

“We have a robust perimeter security system at all our sites,” he…

