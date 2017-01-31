9:44 am, February 1, 2017
The Wharf developers assemble high-profile design team for next phase

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 31, 2017 12:54 pm 01/31/2017 12:54pm
Hoffman-Madison Waterfront is assembling a team of 11 architects to work on the second phase of The Wharf.

Phase 2 will feature an additional 1.2 million square feet of mixed-use, including office, retail, residential, marina and parks in a half-acre stretch of the Southwest Waterfront. Groundbreaking is expected is mid-2018, with opening expected in 2021. The Wharf’s first phase is slated to open in October 2017.

Here’s who is on board, per a release from Hoffman-Madison:

Perkins Eastman (Master Planner and Master Architect)— Perkins Eastman is serving as master architect for The Wharf, continuing on the original master plan and development vision conceived by Principal Stanton Eckstut. Eckstut will continue as the master planner for the waterfront neighborhood’s overall look and feel. Perkins Eastman has been working with Hoffman-Madison on The Wharf since 2008, and designed Phase I’s The Channel apartments and the class-A office building, 800 Maine. Perkins Eastman will be the…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
