The Westbard overhaul cometh. Check out the details of this massive Bethesda project.

Two years after it first unveiled its ambitious 1.8 million-square-foot plan, developer Equity One (NYSE: EQY) is readying its Westbard project for Montgomery County review.

The 24.45 acres marked for redevelopment include the site of a former Manor Care nursing home, two gas stations, the Bowlmor Lanes, the Westwood Shopping Center (a one-story strip mall anchored by a Giant supermarket), the Westwood II office building and associated surface and structure parking.

In that jumble’s place, Manhattan-based Equity One plans 1.29 million square feet residential and about 510,000 square feet commercial. The preliminary plan is scheduled to go before the Montgomery County Planning Board on Feb. 23.

While the overhaul is in keeping with the Westbard Sector Plan, approved by the Montgomery County Council last May, the sector plan itself was met with skepticism from nearby residents, who said increasing density was out of character with the suburban neighborhood.

