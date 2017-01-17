The Shaw Bijou closes after less than 3 months

Chef Kwame Onwuachi’s The Shaw Bijou closed Sunday just 2½ months after opening its doors.

The move comes a few weeks after the ambitious eatery located at 1544 9th St. NW dropped its prices from its eye-popping debut.

“It just didn’t seem to be a viable business really. The concept was good, we just weren’t able to execute it,” principal investor Kelly Gorsuch told Washingtonian, the first to report the restaurant’s closing.“It just became too costly with labor and the quality of the ingredients, and unfortunately, if you can’t cut those two things down, it’s usually the end of business.”

Onwuachi, who featured on the 13th season of “Top Chef,” took to Facebook on Monday to thank his supporters, partners and staff. “Thank you life for this lesson,” he wrote.

The restaurant opened in early November to much hype, due mostly to the chef’s rising profile and the restaurant’s $185-per-head price for a 17-course tasting menu. The restaurant reduced its offerings…

