The search is over for Marriott International’s new headquarters. The winner is…

Marriott International Inc. has tapped Boston Properties and The Bernstein Cos. to build its new home at a site just north of the Bethesda Metro station, capping one of the most highly watched corporate headquarters searches in Greater Washington.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) teamed up with Bernstein to reconfigure Bethesda Center, at 7550 Wisconsin Ave., to meet Marriott’s (NASDAQ: MAR) steep needs for a $600 million facility. The world’s largest hospitality company announced in October it was seeking sites in downtown Bethesda large enough to accommodate a 700,000-square-foot, 22-story headquarters and a 230-plus-room Marriott-branded flagship hotel. Marriott has signed a letter of intent with the developers, pending formal approval.

Carolyn Handlon, executive vice president of finance and global treasurer for the hotel giant, said the site by Wisconsin and Norfolk avenues was picked from a short list of three very competitive prospects. The Bernstein-Boston proposal won out for a…

