Tech roundup: Higher Logic makes an acquisition, Paul Singh invests in two startups and more

It might be inauguration week, but Greater Washington’s tech community is still making moves. Here’s a rundown.

The new In3 Incubator at Howard University was first announced with much fanfare — but the money hasn’t followed.

Arlington-based Higher Logic, which develops cloud-based software for community engagement, said it has acquired Arizona-based nonprofit and B2B software developer Socials. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Higher Logic landed a $55 million funding round in September.

D.C.-based ID DataWeb, which provides cloud broker services for identity security, has announced a $3 million investment from Strategic Cyber Ventures, a cybersecurity growth fund.

D.C.-based APX Labs, which designs wearables for large companies, is rebranding itself and changing its name to “Upskill” to better reflect its mission of designing wearables for the modern industrial workplace.

Paul Singh, former CEO of now defunct Disruption Corp., and current founder of Ashburn-based co-working…

