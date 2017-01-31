9:20 am, January 31, 2017
Taylor Gourmet catches criticism after co-owner meets with Trump

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 31, 2017 8:08 am 01/31/2017 08:08am
Taylor Gourmet co-owner Casey Patten took part in a White House photo op with President Donald Trump on Monday, and the meeting quickly led to calls on social media to boycott the local hoagie chain.

Patten, who co-founded Taylor Gourmet with partner Dave Mazza in 2008, was on hand as Trump signed an executive cutting regulations for small businesses. Photos show Patten standing next to Trump in the Oval Office while signing the order and shaking hands with the president in the Roosevelt Room.

News of the meeting, first reported by PoPville, quickly spread on social media, with many in the left-leaning District — which overwhelmingly supported Democrat Hillary Clinton in November’s election — saying they were done with Taylor’s hoagies and risotto balls. There are 11 Taylor Gourmet locations in Greater Washington, with five more in the works.

Looking good @TaylorGourmet You’ve taken your last $ from me and my family. #sellout https://t.co/cgWOxecpEI— Drew Swift (@aswft1) January…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

