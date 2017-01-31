9:19 am, January 31, 2017
Strange bedfellows: D.C. developers join nonprofits to advocate for affordable housing

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 31, 2017 7:00 am 01/31/2017 07:00am
Several D.C.-area developers are joining with nonprofits and housing advocates to raise awareness of the need for affordable housing as the District works towards an update of its comprehensive plan.

The JBG Cos., Ditto Residential, Valor Development and EYA are among those lending a voice to a housing coalition, organized by the blog Greater Greater Washington.

“We hope the breadth of the coalition raises a few eyebrows,” said David Whitehead, GGW’s housing program organizer. “Developers and nonprofits working together — that does not happen every day.”

The D.C. Office of Planning is currently working to amend the comprehensive plan, a document outlining priorities for D.C.’s future growth and change. District planners will solicit community recommendations for plan amendments in 2017. A final amendment package is expected to go to the D.C. Council for review and approval in 2018.

The coalition is asking District officials to prioritize these issues in the updated comprehensive…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

