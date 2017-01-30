11:30 am, January 30, 2017
Starbucks CEO cites ‘unprecedented’ times in plan to hire 10,000 refugees

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 30, 2017 7:59 am 01/30/2017 07:59am
Starbucks Corp. is working on plans to hire 10,000 refugees around the globe, CEO Howard Schultz said in a memo to employees in reaction to President Donald Trump’s immigration restrictions.

The Seattle-based coffee company is working with employees who are subject to the travel ban, Schultz said, promising efforts to oppose divisive or damaging policies from the Trump administration and encouraging employees to also be heard.

“We are living in an unprecedented time, one in which we are witness to the conscience of our country, and the promise of the American Dream, being called into question,” Schultz wrote, later continuing, ” I am hearing the alarm you all are sounding that the civility and human rights we have all taken for granted for so long are under attack.”

Schultz said Starbucks (NYSE: SBUX) is developing plans to hire 10,000 refugees over five years in the 75 nations where the coffee chain operates. The initiative will start in the U.S. with the hiring of interpreters and…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

