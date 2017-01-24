4:23 pm, January 25, 2017
Rock Creek Property Group takes a deep dive in Dupont Circle

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 24, 2017 3:04 pm 01/24/2017 03:04pm
Rock Creek Property Group is going deep — literally — with its new multimillion-dollar deal, the latest in a string of such acquisitions.

The District-based developer has paid $7.5 million for a pair of properties by 18th and S streets NW, including 1755 St St. NW, home to Blue Planet Scuba. Blue Planet offers scuba diving lessons with the aid of an on-site pool, a relatively novel concept for the District but one that has managed to stay afloat in Dupont Circle since 2010.

The acquisition, from a pair of LLCs affiliated with longtime owner Philip Sheridan, works out to about $328 per square foot. They were bought as part of Rock Creek — Fund II LLC. Rock Creek Principal Gary Schlager said this fund includes a longer-term horizon for acquisitions than the first one, which focused on properties that could be fixed up or leased up, then sold for a profit.

“It’s a unique sort of structure, it’s not real common,” Schlager said. “We do development deals in the fund and value-added stuff…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
