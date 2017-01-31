Report: Greater Washington is failing to reduce its dependence on federal spending

Greater Washington has failed to make any progress toward weaning itself off of the federal government and its billions in spending, according to a new report.

Economist Stephen Fuller has updated his 2016 “Roadmap for the Washington Region’s Economic Future,” saying there has been no movement toward a more diverse economy or a greater regional effort to focus on a future with far less federal spending. His original roadmap, unveiled in early 2016, was meant to galvanize local business leaders and elected leaders into action.

Fuller is releasing this update as part Wednesday’s 25th Annual Economic Conference at the Fairview Park Marriott in Falls Church. The conference is organized by Cardinal Bank, the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, George Mason University and the Washington Business Journal.

The report comes as the region faces new threats from the Trump administration, which has instituted a federal hiring freeze and has much of the region bracing for federal cuts or…

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments