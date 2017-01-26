12:04 pm, January 27, 2017
Report: District nears new deal for Grimke School

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 26, 2017 8:23 am 01/26/2017 08:23am
D.C. is close to a deal with Community Three Development to redevelop the vacant Grimke School property at Vermont Avenue and U Street NW, according to The Washington Post.

“We are committed to getting a deal done as quickly as possible,” Grant Epstein, president of D.C.-based Community Three Development, told the Post.

Community Three’s plan includes a 10,000-square-foot African-American Civil War museum, 1,500 square feet of space for the U Street Arts League, 4,400 square feet for use by project partner Torti Gallas Architects, retail and townhouses.

The development team finished second to Roadside Development in a request for proposals issued by former Mayor Vincent Gray’s administration. Roadside never signed a formal deal on the project, and current Mayor Muriel Bowser wanted more commitments for affordable housing when she took office.

Roadside parted ways on the project last month, and the District made a priority of striking a deal with Community Three.

“The District…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

