Reince Priebus, wife settle on 6,000-square-foot home just outside the Beltway

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, a Beltway insider, has landed a home just outside the Beltway.

According to land records, Priebus (recorded as Reinhold R.) and his wife, Sally, on Jan. 11 paid $1.25 million for a five-bedroom, 5.5-bath home on Whiteoaks Drive, roughly 5 miles north of George Washington’s Mount Vernon and 12 miles south of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. The couple has two young children.

The new home sits on three quarters of an acre and tops out at 6,194 square feet, according to Zillow. The listing describes the home thusly: “Upgraded gourmet kitchen. Fully finished basement with rec. room, bedroom and full bath. Stone water table. Upgrades and options throughout.”

Priebus, a native of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was named President Donald Trump’s chief of staff shortly after the November election. He previously served as chairman of the Republic National Committee and chairman of Wisconsin Republican Party.

