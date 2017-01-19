Reagan National Airport on track for new concourse by 2021

Reagan National Airport is on track to open a new commuter concourse by 2021.

According to The Washington Post, members of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority were briefed Wednesday on a $1 billion project to improve the busy and sometimes logistically unpleasant airport.

The new concourse, which will replace the 35X gate where travelers board shuttles and scamper across the tarmac in the elements get to their planes, will be built on the north end of the airport where executive offices currently reside. The offices will be razed in the spring to make way for the new concourse.

MWAA announced in September it will relocate 250-300 headquarters staff f rom the airport to a Crystal City office building to make way for the construction.

Another major element of the project, which was detailed in a Washington Business Journal cover story in February 2016, includes creating new security checkpoints on the airport’s arrival level in National Hall to replace those on the lower…

