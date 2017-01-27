3:53 am, January 28, 2017
Prince William County grant boosts Dulles Glass’ expansion

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 27, 2017 6:46 am 01/27/2017 06:46am
Dulles Glass and Mirror, a manufacturer of glass, mirror and shower doors, will invest $7.5 million and create 40 new jobs as it moves its corporate headquarters, research and development, manufacturing, and warehouse operations into a renovated 84,010-square-foot facility in Prince William County.

The company was assisted in its economic expansion efforts by a $100,000 Prince William County Economic Development Opportunity Fund grant. The grant will help offset existing building renovations and new equipment purchase costs and assist the company in the relocation of its corporate headquarters, research and development, manufacturing, and warehousing operations, per the Prince William Department of Economic Development.

The company will move all 96 employees to its new headquarters in Manassas.

“It is always gratifying to see a Virginia-headquartered manufacturing company expand, further strengthening this critical sector,” said Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said in a release. “The…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

