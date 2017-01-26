11:57 am, January 27, 2017
Portals I sold at foreclosure auction for $84M

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 26, 2017 3:38 pm 01/26/2017 03:38pm
Portals I, a 450,000-square-foot office building within Republic Properties Corp.’s $1 billion Southwest D.C. development, has been sold at foreclosure auction.

The note holder paid $84 million for the building during Thursday’s auction. Republic affiliate Parcel 49B, the building’s owner, had an outstanding balance of $162.3 million on its mortgage as of December, according to the foreclosure notice.

Republic CEO Steve Grigg declined to comment.

Just three bidders qualified for the auction, which required a deposit of $750,000, but none bid other than the noteholder. The other prospective bidders represented foreign investors from the Middle East, India and China, according to the substitute trustee overseeing the auction.

The property will likely be marketed for sale again at some point but will be transferred to a new property manager to oversee the building’s operations in the short term, said Ballard Spahr attorney Kelly Wrenn, the substitute trustee.

The property is assessed…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

