4:25 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Optoro's CEO has bought…

Optoro’s CEO has bought a $2.25M house in the U Street corridor

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 24, 2017 3:03 pm 01/24/2017 03:03pm
Share

Despite some confusion over where Optoro’s headquarters is, it looks like CEO and co-founder Tobin Moore has a new place to live: He recently bought a $2.25 million house in the heart of the U Street corridor.

The 4,000-square-foot row house has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bathroom, a two-car garage and a dining room that fits 12 people. The property also comes with a one-bedroom carriage house and a courtyard garden. For more photos click here.

The house, just two blocks from the U Street Metro station, is in walking distance to a number of shops and restaurants, including a Trader Joe’s and the Black Cat entertainment venue.

Moore declined to comment.

Greater Washington-based Optoro, which helps retailers optimize their returned and unused items, has been on a growth tear lately. It recently announced a $30 million venture capital raise led in part by its newest investor, UPS, bringing its total venture capital raise to $112 million.

In late November, The Washington…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Optoro's CEO has bought…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal