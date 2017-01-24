Optoro’s CEO has bought a $2.25M house in the U Street corridor

Despite some confusion over where Optoro’s headquarters is, it looks like CEO and co-founder Tobin Moore has a new place to live: He recently bought a $2.25 million house in the heart of the U Street corridor.

The 4,000-square-foot row house has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bathroom, a two-car garage and a dining room that fits 12 people. The property also comes with a one-bedroom carriage house and a courtyard garden. For more photos click here.

The house, just two blocks from the U Street Metro station, is in walking distance to a number of shops and restaurants, including a Trader Joe’s and the Black Cat entertainment venue.

Moore declined to comment.

Greater Washington-based Optoro, which helps retailers optimize their returned and unused items, has been on a growth tear lately. It recently announced a $30 million venture capital raise led in part by its newest investor, UPS, bringing its total venture capital raise to $112 million.

