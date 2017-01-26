11:56 am, January 27, 2017
Oh no, not again! Washington Gas deal raises specter of regulatory fight

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 26, 2017 3:03 pm 01/26/2017 03:03pm
Just a day after announcing its $6.4 billion acquisition by Canada-based AltaGas Ltd., WGL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WGL) has started a full-court press to get political support and regulatory approval for the deal.

D.C.-based WGL, the parent company of Washington Gas, is reaching out to politicians in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia and has notified regulators it plans to begin filing paperwork in the next two months. Eventually the two companies will begin scheduling in-depth briefings, WGL Holdings CEO and Chairman Terry McCallister said.

So can WGL and AltaGas avoid a prolonged regulatory fight?

“We expect to go through the normal questions and responses. I don’t think we anticipate lots of difficulties,” McCallister said. “We are going to move as quickly as we can to to put it together.”

The pending deal comes less than a year after Chicago-based Exelon Corp. waged a two-year regulatory fight to get its $6.8 billion acquisition of D.C.-based Pepco Holdings Inc. approved. The oft-contentious…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

