Nika to move its HQ to region’s first LEED platinum office building

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 27, 2017 8:05 am 01/27/2017 08:05am
Architecture and engineering firm Nika is moving and expanding its headquarters in Rockville.

The company has signed a lease for slightly more than 17,000 square feet at 2000 Tower Oaks Blvd., a nine-story, 200,000-square-foot building located just off I-270 that serves as the headquarters for Lerner Enterprises and The Tower Companies. The office tower holds the distinction of being the Mid-Atlantic region’s first LEED platinum office building.

Terms of the lease were not disclosed. Lerner and Tower were represented in the deal by Brian Tucker and John Dragelin of JLL. Nika was represented by Dale Powell and Harold Jacobsen of Cushman & Wakefield.

Nika CEO and President Kabir Chaudhary said in a statement the new headquarters will be “designed to facilitate collaboration, inspire creativity and promote sustainability.”

Nika specializes in design, engineering and management of hospitals, laboratories, military bases and embassies. It is currently headquartered at 451 Hungerford…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

