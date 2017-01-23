NCI accuses employee of embezzling millions

Reston-based NCI Inc. (NASDAQ: NCIT) has accused its former controller of embezzling $18 million from the company in the last six years, leading to the employee’s firing, according to the company’s preliminary investigation.

The company is conducting an internal investigation with the help of outside counsel and forensic accountants, but claims the employee took $5 million in 2016 and $13 million in the five years prior to that. According to NCI, the employee acted alone.

The company did not respond to requests for further comment, nor did the company announcement name the employee.

Shares in the government IT company fell 9.3 percent, or $1.30, on the day as a result of the news, closing Monday at $12.65.

In its preliminary findings, the company claims it discovered the employee billed the funds as expenses related to government contracts, leading to “material errors” in the financial statements for the first nine months of 2016. The three quarterly reports filed in this time period…

