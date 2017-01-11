8:04 pm, January 11, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Northeast D.C., inbound New York Avenue is blocked beyond 9th Street/ Brentwood Pkwy.

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Navy Federal to invest…

Navy Federal to invest $100M in Virginia, add more than 1,000 jobs

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 11, 2017 7:49 pm 01/11/2017 07:49pm
Share

Navy Federal Credit Union is investing $100 million to expand its operations center in Winchester, according to an announcement from Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

The expansion will create 1,400 jobs, McAuliffe said, calling the project “transformational” for Frederick County. It will double the company’s workforce and square footage there.

Virginia beat out other locations for the expansion in part with $6 million in grants and incentives from various state funds, according to the announcement.

Navy Federal Credit Union is already the largest credit union in America with $78 billion in assets, but the latest expansion comes at a time when Navy Federal anticipates even more growth.

CEO Cutler Dawson outlined the Vienna credit union’s plans to grow to $120 billion in assets in five years in an October interview with the Washington Business Journal, saying the credit union plans to expand from 6.5 million members to more than 10 million and grow from 290 to 350 branches. In 2017…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Navy Federal to invest…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal