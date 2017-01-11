Navy Federal to invest $100M in Virginia, add more than 1,000 jobs

Navy Federal Credit Union is investing $100 million to expand its operations center in Winchester, according to an announcement from Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

The expansion will create 1,400 jobs, McAuliffe said, calling the project “transformational” for Frederick County. It will double the company’s workforce and square footage there.

Virginia beat out other locations for the expansion in part with $6 million in grants and incentives from various state funds, according to the announcement.

Navy Federal Credit Union is already the largest credit union in America with $78 billion in assets, but the latest expansion comes at a time when Navy Federal anticipates even more growth.

CEO Cutler Dawson outlined the Vienna credit union’s plans to grow to $120 billion in assets in five years in an October interview with the Washington Business Journal, saying the credit union plans to expand from 6.5 million members to more than 10 million and grow from 290 to 350 branches. In 2017…

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments