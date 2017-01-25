MRP pitches mixed-use for traditional suburban office park in Herndon

The owner of a 32-acre suburban office park near the future Innovation Center Metro station in Herndon is seeking to transform the site into a massive mixed-use development.

MPR LP, a subsidiary of MRP Realty, has filed plans with Fairfax County to redevelop the site of Liberty Park’s eight office buildings and surface parking lots — located south of the Dulles Toll Road near the intersection of Sunrise Valley Drive and Dulles Technology Drive — into a project that combines 650,000 square feet of office, 1,701 multifamily units, 112 townhouses and 44,000 square feet of retail.

Roughly five acres of Liberty Park are within one-quarter mile of the Innovation station, slated to open in the median of the Dulles Toll Road in 2020. The office and retail would be built closest to Metro, and the townhouses the farthest (more than three-quarters of mile) away.

The plan includes a street grid connecting the new development with Dulles Station to the west and Arrowbrook to the northeast. More…

