4:30 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » MRP pitches mixed-use for…

MRP pitches mixed-use for traditional suburban office park in Herndon

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 25, 2017 11:46 am 01/25/2017 11:46am
Share

The owner of a 32-acre suburban office park near the future Innovation Center Metro station in Herndon is seeking to transform the site into a massive mixed-use development.

MPR LP, a subsidiary of MRP Realty, has filed plans with Fairfax County to redevelop the site of Liberty Park’s eight office buildings and surface parking lots — located south of the Dulles Toll Road near the intersection of Sunrise Valley Drive and Dulles Technology Drive — into a project that combines 650,000 square feet of office, 1,701 multifamily units, 112 townhouses and 44,000 square feet of retail.

Roughly five acres of Liberty Park are within one-quarter mile of the Innovation station, slated to open in the median of the Dulles Toll Road in 2020. The office and retail would be built closest to Metro, and the townhouses the farthest (more than three-quarters of mile) away.

The plan includes a street grid connecting the new development with Dulles Station to the west and Arrowbrook to the northeast. More…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » MRP pitches mixed-use for…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal