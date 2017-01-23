4:55 pm, January 25, 2017
Moody’s: Major acquisition, pension plan weigh on Lockheed’s balance sheet

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 23, 2017 2:09 pm 01/23/2017 02:09pm
While Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) is in an enviable position as the world’s largest defense contractor, its balance sheet is carrying an “above average” amount of risk, one credit rating agency reported last week.

Moody’s Investors Service Inc. wrote in a recent report that the company will likely see good times ahead given that one of its most crucial programs, the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, is going to see a ramp up in orders this year and beyond. But at the same time, the company’s credit profile is facing a lot of pressure.

As of the company’s most recent reporting, it is shouldering an “elevated” level of financial leverage, Moody’s reports, with its debt at 3.8 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). This is for a company and industry that has generally kept the figure below 3 times EBITDA.

This relatively high level of debt can be attributed to the company’s pension deficit of around $12 billion and a…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

