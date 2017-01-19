MedImmune gets OK from China to pursue arthritis drug in joint venture deal

Gaithersburg-based MedImmune is expanding its footprint in China’s drug market after receiving a permit to begin clinical trials there on a biologic therapy for rheumatoid arthritis.

MedImmune, which is the R&D arm for London-based AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) drug giant AstraZeneca, produced the biologic in a joint venture with leading Chinese biologics manufacturer WuXi AppTech.

This is the first collaboration of its kind between an multinational pharmaceutical corporation and a Chinese company, said Dr. Bahija Jallal, executive vice president at MedImmune. It is also part of a broader push into the Chinese biologics drug market, the company’s second largest market globally, which was first announced in 2012.

In 2015, MedImmune unveiled an expanded plan to invest upward of $150 million in the Chinese market.

The agreement with WuXi gave MedImmune the option to acquire its biologics manufacturing capacity in Wuxi City over the next few years for roughly $100 million. MedImmune also announced…

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments