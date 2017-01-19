5:14 am, January 19, 2017
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » MedImmune gets OK from…

MedImmune gets OK from China to pursue arthritis drug in joint venture deal

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 19, 2017 5:00 am 01/19/2017 05:00am
Share

Gaithersburg-based MedImmune is expanding its footprint in China’s drug market after receiving a permit to begin clinical trials there on a biologic therapy for rheumatoid arthritis.

MedImmune, which is the R&D arm for London-based AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) drug giant AstraZeneca, produced the biologic in a joint venture with leading Chinese biologics manufacturer WuXi AppTech.

This is the first collaboration of its kind between an multinational pharmaceutical corporation and a Chinese company, said Dr. Bahija Jallal, executive vice president at MedImmune. It is also part of a broader push into the Chinese biologics drug market, the company’s second largest market globally, which was first announced in 2012.

In 2015, MedImmune unveiled an expanded plan to invest upward of $150 million in the Chinese market.

The agreement with WuXi gave MedImmune the option to acquire its biologics manufacturing capacity in Wuxi City over the next few years for roughly $100 million. MedImmune also announced…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » MedImmune gets OK from…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal