Md. officials push back on state legislation to block minimum wage hikes

Seven members of the new-look Baltimore City Council voiced opposition on Thursday to a state bill that would block local jurisdictions from passing their own minimum wage laws.

Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke, who has long been a proponent of a higher minimum wage for Baltimore City residents, says the bill would undermine local governments’ authority to establish “fair minimum wage rates and workplace benefits” for their workforces.

State Del. Dereck E. Davis filed the bill this week in the General Assembly that would would prevent the city — and other county governments — from passing minimum wage bills. It would make wages and benefits the exclusive domain of the state. Proponents of the bill have said it will prevent unfair competition for businesses across jurisdictional lines in the state. Currently, Maryland’s statewide minimum wage is $8.75 per hour and is on track to increase to $10.10 by July 2018

Meanwhile, Davis’s own county, Prince George’s, has already passed laws to…

