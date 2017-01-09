McDonald’s selling 80 percent of its China business to Carlyle Group, Citic

McDonald’s Corp. said Monday it is selling 80 percent of its China operations to a group that includes Citic Ltd., which is a Chinese state-owned company, and Washington, D.C.-based private-equity firm The Carlyle Group.

Citic, including its investment-management arm Citic Capital Holdings, will own 52 percent of the fast-food giant’s China operations, while Carlyle will own 28 percent.

Citic and The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) are spending $1.66 billion for the stake, which would value McDonald’s China operation at $2.08 billion.

Oak Brook, Illinois-based McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) said in a news release the 20-year deal is expected to close this summer.

McDonald’s says it operates and franchises more than 2,400 restaurants in mainland China and more than 240 in Hong Kong. It has more than 120,000 employees in China and serves more than a billion customers annually there.

McDonald’s said it intends to add more than 1,500 restaurants in China and Hong Kong over the next five…

