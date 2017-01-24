Maryland’s two largest tech groups are merging

Maryland’s two largest technology associations — the Tech Council of Maryland and the Chesapeake Regional Tech Council — have merged, the groups announced Tuesday evening during the Maryland Policy and Leadership Dinner in Annapolis.

Tami Howie, the former executive director of the Chesapeake Regional Tech Council, is the CEO of the rebranded Maryland Technology Council. The combined organization, which represents more than 650 life science and technology companies, is headquartered in Rockville with legislative offices in Annapolis.

Howie described the deal as a merger of equals. Each organization will have the same number of board members and committee leaders. Martin Rosedale has served as senior executive advisor to the Tech Council of Maryland since the departure of former CEO Phil Schiff last year. Rosedale is expected to stay on in a leadership role.

The merger will unify traditionally fragmented efforts to promote the interests of the technology sector, Howie said. The Tech…

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments