4:19 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Maryland’s two largest tech…

Maryland’s two largest tech groups are merging

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 24, 2017 7:00 pm 01/24/2017 07:00pm
Share

Maryland’s two largest technology associations — the Tech Council of Maryland and the Chesapeake Regional Tech Council — have merged, the groups announced Tuesday evening during the Maryland Policy and Leadership Dinner in Annapolis.

Tami Howie, the former executive director of the Chesapeake Regional Tech Council, is the CEO of the rebranded Maryland Technology Council. The combined organization, which represents more than 650 life science and technology companies, is headquartered in Rockville with legislative offices in Annapolis.

Howie described the deal as a merger of equals. Each organization will have the same number of board members and committee leaders. Martin Rosedale has served as senior executive advisor to the Tech Council of Maryland since the departure of former CEO Phil Schiff last year. Rosedale is expected to stay on in a leadership role.

The merger will unify traditionally fragmented efforts to promote the interests of the technology sector, Howie said. The Tech…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Maryland’s two largest tech…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal