Maryland business groups oppose paid sick leave bill

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 23, 2017 2:47 pm 01/23/2017 02:47pm
Business advocacy groups gathered Monday in Annapolis to oppose a mandatory paid leave bill introduced by members of the House of Delegates.

The bill, which is separate from the one Gov. Larry Hogan proposed in December, passed in the House last year and died in the Senate on the last day of the legislative session. If passed, the legislature’s bill requires businesses with 15 or more employees provide seven days of paid leave a year, while those with fewer than 15 employees are required to provide unpaid days off.

A coalition of business advocates argues the legislature’s bill does more harm than good because it will have a negative impact on employers’ ability to hire additional employees and force them to comply with an “unnecessary mandate.”

Maryland State Director Mike O’Halloran, Maryland state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, said employees do not need “rescuing from small business employers.”

“We seem to find ourselves often in the place of…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

