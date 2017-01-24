Loudoun County puts a halt to late proffer changes

Last-minute changes to land use applications are now a no-go in Loudoun County.

County planning staff is recommending, and supervisors are supporting, new rules that will forbid developers form making late changes to proffers and other development details in the days leading up to a committee meetings or Board of Supervisors hearings. County staff recommends the board delay action on land use applications that change after board agenda packets go out.

“There are a lot of last-minute changes to land use applications, and often we get them and staff hasn’t had the opportunity to evaluate them properly,” Board Vice Chair Ralph Buona, R-Ashburn, said at Thursday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. “Supervisors are voting on things they are seeing sometimes for the first time. More importantly, our citizens are not seeing ahead of time what we are going to vote on.”

While the supervisors did not mention a specific application by name, they made reference to a “big application”…

