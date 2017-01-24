4:24 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Loudoun County puts a…

Loudoun County puts a halt to late proffer changes

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 24, 2017 2:51 pm 01/24/2017 02:51pm
Share

Last-minute changes to land use applications are now a no-go in Loudoun County.

County planning staff is recommending, and supervisors are supporting, new rules that will forbid developers form making late changes to proffers and other development details in the days leading up to a committee meetings or Board of Supervisors hearings. County staff recommends the board delay action on land use applications that change after board agenda packets go out.

“There are a lot of last-minute changes to land use applications, and often we get them and staff hasn’t had the opportunity to evaluate them properly,” Board Vice Chair Ralph Buona, R-Ashburn, said at Thursday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. “Supervisors are voting on things they are seeing sometimes for the first time. More importantly, our citizens are not seeing ahead of time what we are going to vote on.”

While the supervisors did not mention a specific application by name, they made reference to a “big application”…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Loudoun County puts a…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal