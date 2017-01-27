3:45 am, January 28, 2017
Lockheed Martin’s Marillyn Hewson named to Trump’s Manufacturing Jobs Initiative

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 27, 2017 3:13 pm 01/27/2017 03:13pm
Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) CEO Marillyn Hewson is among a group of business leaders who will advise the Trump administration in growing manufacturing jobs in America.

Trump plans to meet with the 28 CEOs to gain insight from them as part of his Manufacturing Jobs Initiative announced Friday. A specific agenda for the discussions was not disclosed, but an announcement said the subjects will likely change, “because of the importance of this issue to the American economy and its workers.”

Hewson was among a small group of manufacturing CEOs who attended a meeting with Trump at the White House earlier this week.

Also among the list of business leaders named to the White House initiative is Kevin Plank, CEO of Baltimore-based Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA).

The list of attendees may or may not change each session. Below is the initial list of names and companies who are part of the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative:

Andrew Liveris, The Dow Chemical Co.

Bill Brown, Harris Corp.

Michael…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

