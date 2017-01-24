8:18 am, January 24, 2017
Leggett vetoes minimum wage hike in Montgomery County

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 24, 2017 7:58 am 01/24/2017 07:58am
Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett vetoed legislation Monday that would have made the jurisdiction the first in Maryland to require a $15 minimum wage.

According to Bethesda Magazine, Leggett wrote in a memo that he vetoed the bill for fears of creating a competitive disadvantage for the county when it comes to business because most neighboring jurisdictions have not instituted minimum wage increases.

The Democrat asked that council work to build more support for a new minimum wage bill that could move forward at a later time, according to the report. Leggett also asked the council to provide the county time to study the impact of raising the minimum wage to $15.

“While some experts may disagree, I believe in an expeditious and timely study of relevant issues on the fiscal and economic impact of an increase in the minimum wage on Montgomery County,” Leggett wrote in his memo to Council President Roger Berliner, D-Potomac, according to reports. “I maintain that a study will…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

