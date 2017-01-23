It’s not a done deal yet, but Marriott’s HQ announcement reflects team’s confidence

Hotel giant Marriott International Inc.’s decision to announce its pick for a new downtown Bethesda headquarters on Friday might have seemed ill-timed to seasoned real estate experts — and not just because it coincided with the presidential inauguration.

As President-elect Donald Trump was preparing to take the oath of office, Marriott disclosed it had signed a letter of intent with The Bernstein Cos. and Boston Properties Inc. for a new corporate home and flagship hotel at a roughly 2-acre site by Wisconsin and Norfolk avenues.

LOIs often convert into fully signed and executed leases, but it’s not a sure thing. That is one of the reasons few developers, brokers or tenants involved with a deal want to talk about it when it’s still in that stage of the process. Add to that, two of the parties at the table, Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR) and Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP), are publicly traded and not given to tipping their hands prematurely.

But in this case, Bernstein President and CEO Adam…

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments