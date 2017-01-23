It’s not a done deal yet, but Marriott’s HQ announcement reflects team’s confidence

Hotel giant Marriott International Inc.’s decision to announce its pick for a new downtown Bethesda headquarters on Friday might have seemed ill-timed to seasoned real estate experts — and not just because it coincided with the presidential inauguration.
As President-elect Donald Trump was preparing to take the oath of office, Marriott disclosed it had signed a letter of intent with The Bernstein Cos. and Boston Properties Inc. for a new corporate home and flagship hotel at a roughly 2-acre site by Wisconsin and Norfolk avenues.
LOIs often convert into fully signed and executed leases, but it’s not a sure thing. That is one of the reasons few developers, brokers or tenants involved with a deal want to talk about it when it’s still in that stage of the process. Add to that, two of the parties at the table, Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR) and Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP), are publicly traded and not given to tipping their hands prematurely.
But in this case, Bernstein President and CEO Adam…