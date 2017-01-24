Intrexon to acquire fellow Md. biotech

Germantown-based Intrexon Corp. is swallowing up its fellow Montgomery County biotech, GenVec Inc., a small Gaithersburg gene therapy company that has been struggling to grow since its lead cancer drug candidate failed in late-stage trials in 2010.

Intrexon (NYSE: XON) said GenVec’s (NASDAQ: GNVC) core value lies in its AdenoVerse gene delivery technology, which the larger company plans to combine with its own gene control systems to better target and treat cancer.

Under the stock deal, GenVec stockholders will receive 0.297 of an Intrexon share for each share of GenVec common stock. Based on Intrexon’s five-day weighted average price as of Jan. 23, that equals a value of about $7 per GenVec share — a considerable premium on a stock that closed Jan. 23 at $4.54 per share. GenVec last reported 2.27 million outstanding shares in November, putting the acquisition price at a potential $15.9 million.

GenVec’s share price has skyrocketed 40 percent in Tuesday morning trading to $6.38.…

