4:28 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Intrexon to acquire fellow…

Intrexon to acquire fellow Md. biotech

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 24, 2017 12:25 pm 01/24/2017 12:25pm
Share

Germantown-based Intrexon Corp. is swallowing up its fellow Montgomery County biotech, GenVec Inc., a small Gaithersburg gene therapy company that has been struggling to grow since its lead cancer drug candidate failed in late-stage trials in 2010.

Intrexon (NYSE: XON) said GenVec’s (NASDAQ: GNVC) core value lies in its AdenoVerse gene delivery technology, which the larger company plans to combine with its own gene control systems to better target and treat cancer.

Under the stock deal, GenVec stockholders will receive 0.297 of an Intrexon share for each share of GenVec common stock. Based on Intrexon’s five-day weighted average price as of Jan. 23, that equals a value of about $7 per GenVec share — a considerable premium on a stock that closed Jan. 23 at $4.54 per share. GenVec last reported 2.27 million outstanding shares in November, putting the acquisition price at a potential $15.9 million.

GenVec’s share price has skyrocketed 40 percent in Tuesday morning trading to $6.38.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Intrexon to acquire fellow…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal