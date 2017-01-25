I.M.P. names its Wharf concert venue, picks opening date

The concert venue slated to open this fall at The Wharf on the Southwest waterfront now has a name: The Anthem.

The facility, which comes from 9:30 Club owner and entertainment company I.M.P. Inc., will open Oct. 12, along with the rest of the development’s first phase, according to a press release. The venue is expected to cost $60 million to build.

I.M.P. also selected Dori Armor, who has worked as an agent, artist manager, venue manager and in other roles in the music industry, as general manager. She most recently served as vice president of artists and touring at IMG Artists.

Melanie Cantwell, who has been booking acts for both the 9:30 Club and the Lincoln Theatre, another venue that I.M.P. operates, will be in charge of booking acts for The Anthem.

The Anthem can be configured for anywhere from 2,500 to 6,000 people, with a variety of seating and general admission and standing-room configurations. I.M.P. will accomplish this using a movable stage and backdrops similar to the…

