Hogan says his proposed $17.1 billion budget will curtail future spending

Gov. Larry Hogan proposed a $17.1 billion budget Tuesday that he says is balanced, reins in spending and provides full funding for education.

Hogan did not provide budget books or specific details on how he plans to address the state’s structural deficit. Repeating comments he made last week at a General Assembly kickoff event, Hogan said investment into the state’s Rainy Day fund will help make up for lower-than-expected revenue.

“Because of the fiscal restraint we have instituted over the past two years, while many other states are facing crippling budget shortfalls, we are in much, much better shape than we would have been,” Hogan said.

Funding formulas enacted by the legislature in the past are accounting for a $519 million increase in mandated spending, the Republican governor said. Despite that, he said his budget provides a record $6.4 billion for education without increasing taxes, including $334 for school construction. Total spending will be down from last year.

