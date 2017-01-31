Hilton ups the ante in the hotel loyalty game, with points pooling and Amazon on board

Hilton Worldwide took a big step in the hotel loyalty footrace Tuesday, rolling out a partnership with Amazon.com Inc. that will allow Hilton Honors members to use their points to purchase anything on the massive e-commerce site.

The Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) deal is one part of a larger Hilton Honors benefits rollout that also includes different ways for members to use their points and an additional benefit for Hilton (NYSE: HLT) Honors Diamond members.

Given that 55 percent of Hilton bookings comes from Hilton Honors members, that constituency is one that the McLean-based hotelier is interested in keeping happy. Hilton now has 60 million Hilton Honors members, 9 million of whom were added in 2016 alone.

The past year has also brought plenty of competition among the major hotel companies, as Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) and Starwood Hotels and Resorts merged, creating a massive loyalty program with more than 75 million members. Hoteliers scrambled to offer matching…

