Hilton unveils a new upscale brand

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 23, 2017 2:36 pm 01/23/2017 02:36pm
Hilton Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: HLT) announced the launch of a new upscale brand Monday, one the McLean-based hotelier is positioning just below its Curio label.

The Tapestry Collection by Hilton will roll out in a handful of properties beginning in the third quarter. The brand is aimed at travelers seeking “an independent hotel experience” backed by the Hilton brand, CEO Chris Nassetta said in a press release.

Tapestry will be the hotelier”s 14th brand and its fifth new one in the last decade. Almost exactly a year ago, Hilton unveiled its millennial-focused Tru brand.

Hilton said it identified a market for a new upscale brand through its consumer feedback and competitive data analysis following the success of its Curio brand, which has grown to 30 hotels in seven countries since its launch in 2014.

Seven hotels — two in Indianapolis and one each in Chicago; Nashville, Tennessee; Syracuse, New York; Warren, New Jersey; and Hampton, Virginia — have signed on to the Tapestry brand.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
