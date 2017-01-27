Here’s what local leaders think of idea for a tourist tower in Rosslyn. (Spoiler alert: Not much.)

A Virginia businessman wants to build a 325-foot observation tower and salute to the American dream in Rosslyn overlooking the Potomac River. Now James Burch just has to get the Virginia Department of Transportation, Arlington County, local business leaders and a bunch of federal agencies on board with his plan.

Here are the basics: Burch wants to lease a 4-acre plot of VDOT-owned land where Wilson Boulevard meets River Place and the Potomac River for $2 million a year. He would then raise “$150 to $200 million” in private funding to build what he calls The Spirit of America Tower. (He says he has investors but declined to name them.)

The tower would be about 50 feet shorter than Central Place, the 387-foot residential and office towers under construction in Rosslyn, and within area height restrictions, Burch said. It would sit closer to sea level than Central Place — which itself will feature an observation deck atop the office portion — so it would…

