Here’s the plan to bring a children’s museum back to Greater Washington

Given all of her fond memories of bringing her kids to D.C.’s children’s museum when they were young, Washington real estate developer and philanthropist Jane Cafritz just couldn’t bear that today’s kids were missing out on all the fun. The closure of the National Children’s Museum at National Harbor has, after all, left the region children’s museum-less.

So Cafritz decided to found Explore!, a children’s museum that will debut with a temporary exhibit at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery later this month — and eventually become a full-blown museum and campus on land the Morris & Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation is developing in Fort Totten.

The National Children’s Museum the Cafritz kids played at was an entity that moved from H Street NE to National Harbor before closing in 2014. It has been on the hunt for a new location, even having discussions with Cafritz about opening in Fort Totten, but has not yet reopened.

Explore! at the National Portrait Gallery will focus…

