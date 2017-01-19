2:15 pm, January 19, 2017
52° Washington, DC
The Senate Finance Committee considers Steven Mnuchin to head the U.S. Treasury Department.

Here’s how nearly 30,000 officials will keep D.C. safe over inauguration weekend

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 19, 2017 1:51 pm 01/19/2017 01:51pm
Donald Trump’s inauguration will be the biggest security challenge for the District since President Barack Obama was sworn in for a second time in 2013. Officials from the Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security, FBI and Metropolitan Police Department say they have been preparing for the event for half a year — and they are ready for all types of scenarios.

More than half a million people are expected to turn out for the swearing-in at noon Friday, and roughly 200,000 more are likely to attend the Women’s March on Washington Saturday. The inauguration is a special security event while the women’s march is considered a large First Amendment event, said Brian Ebert, U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge.

Also expected: Protesters. Officials said this week they know of 100 groups planning demonstrations, though only a handful have applied for permits.

“We have seen calm inaugurations and contentious ones,” said Lamar Greene, Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief. “We have…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

