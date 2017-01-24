Have Trump’s talks with Lockheed actually done anything to F-35 costs? It doesn’t seem so.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) CEO Marillyn Hewson has on at least three occasions met with President Donald Trump since his White House victory in November to discuss bringing down the costs of the F-35 program.

But following remarks on the Bethesda company’s fourth-quarter earnings call with analysts Tuesday, it sounds like to this point, the discussions have just reinforced cost-cutting initiatives already in place, as opposed to creating new ones at the behest of the new administration.

When discussing the impact of the meetings on the call, Hewson didn’t add any new details beyond what was already known: Namely, that Lockheed has two long-sought cost-cutting initiatives — Blueprint for Affordability, aimed at reducing the price per plane, and the Sustainment Cost Reduction Initiative, aimed at bringing down sustainment costs of the jet.

“The meetings that we’ve had have been very productive, a very good dialogue. He asks excellent questions, and he’s really focused on…

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments