Harris quiets speculation, sheds Herndon government IT division

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 27, 2017 10:17 am 01/27/2017 10:17am
After months of speculation, Melbourne, Florida-based Harris Corp. (NYSE: HRS) announced Friday it is selling its government IT services division to New York private equity group Veritas Capital for $690 million in cash.

The Herndon-based government IT division, which is expected to generate about $1.07 billion in revenue in 2017, has roughly 900 employees locally. The unit serves NASA’s Space Communications Network and Deep Space Network programs. Harris’ air traffic management business is not part of the deal.

The acquisition is expected to close before the end of fiscal 2017. Harris stock was up about 1.6 percent in early trading Friday.

The sale is just the latest example in a wave of major defense and government services companies shedding their noncore IT divisions or units.

I began writing about rumors that Harris was looking to divest this line of business in August, the same month that Lockheed Martin Corp. merged its Information Systems and Global Solutions business with…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

