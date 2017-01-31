9:45 am, February 1, 2017
Guinness is building a U.S. brewery, taproom in southwest Baltimore County

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 31, 2017 11:53 am 01/31/2017 11:53am
Top o’the Tuesday morn: Guinness is coming to southwest Baltimore County.

The company plans to build a midsize brewery modeled after one of the top tourist destinations in Ireland, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Dublin. A Guinness visitor experience will also be part of the project.

It will be the first Guinness brewery to open in the U.S. in 63 years.

The new Guinness facility in Relay will be part of Diageo’s (NYSE: DEO) production facility, site of the historic Calvert Distillery that opened in 1933. It will include a beer packaging center and warehouse and a tasting taproom, creating up to 70 new jobs, Diageo said Tuesday. The project will bring Diageo’s investment in the Relay facility up to $50 million. The facility is located at 5001 Washington Blvd., close to interstates 195 and 95.

The states-side brewery will be a home for new Guinness beers created for the U.S. market. Visitors will be able to tour the working brewery, sample experimental beers brewed on-site at the…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
