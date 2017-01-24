Greater Washington’s fastest-growing company forced to lower earnings, income for two years

Greater Washington’s fastest-growing company in 2015 did not grow quite as fast as it initially reported.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Rockville-based Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. said it revised 2014 and 2015 revenue and earnings downward because it incorrectly counted $30 million in future drug royalties from a 2014 transaction as revenue. The royalties should have been logged as a liability.

The company, which specializes in creating therapies for central nervous system diseases, said its former auditor alerted it in August to an SEC ruling in a similar royalty case that might affect its own financial statements. It later received a noncompliance notice in November from the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Supernus (NASDAQ: SUPN) restated its 2015 revenue as $147.5 million, up 60 percent from a restated $92.7 million in 2014. The company previously reported revenue of $144.43 million in 2015 and $122.05 million in 2014.

Its net income was restated from $14 million…

