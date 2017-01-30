9:32 am, January 31, 2017
Washington Business Journal

Greater Washington universities grapple with Trump’s travel ban

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 30, 2017 11:55 am
Universities in Greater Washington pushed back against an executive order issued Friday by President Donald Trump that at least temporarily blocks entry into the United States for citizens of seven predominately Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The order, which also blocks entry of refugees for 120 days and indefinitely bars Syrian refugees, sparked protests at airports across the country, including Dulles International, as travelers were detained.

Universities urged international students and faculty to use caution when it came to travel in the weeks and months ahead, but added they are still grappling with the new regulations. Some officials said the order ran against the inclusionary cultures at their universities.

George Mason University President Ángel Cabrera, in a letter to the university community on Sunday, said he was “deeply concerned” about Trump’s executive order and urged the administration to reverse course.

“This is not only…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Washington Business Journal