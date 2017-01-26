11:59 am, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » General Dynamics to start…

General Dynamics to start building Navy’s fifth mobile sea base

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 26, 2017 12:41 pm 01/26/2017 12:41pm
Share

General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) has begun building the fifth and final mobile sea base in a fleet that will be used to launch amphibious Naval operations, a Thursday press release stated.

The so-called Expeditionary Mobile Base, still unnamed and currently known as the ESB 5, is billed as a “pier at sea,” equipped with a 52,000-square-foot flight deck and the ability to transport up to 250 Navy personnel.

At the end of May 2016, the Falls Church-based company won a $106.2 million contract to pay for “long-lead” items, including “propulsion, main diesel generator engines, propeller and shafting, integrated bridge electronics, centrifugal pumps, fuel and lube oil purifiers and steering gear components,” according to a Pentagon announcement at the time.

As with most large programs, the Pentagon will provide a contract for so-called “long-lead” items in advance of awarding a contract for the full construction of the ship. This allows the company to place orders with the supply…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » General Dynamics to start…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal