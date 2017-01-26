General Dynamics to start building Navy’s fifth mobile sea base

General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) has begun building the fifth and final mobile sea base in a fleet that will be used to launch amphibious Naval operations, a Thursday press release stated.

The so-called Expeditionary Mobile Base, still unnamed and currently known as the ESB 5, is billed as a “pier at sea,” equipped with a 52,000-square-foot flight deck and the ability to transport up to 250 Navy personnel.

At the end of May 2016, the Falls Church-based company won a $106.2 million contract to pay for “long-lead” items, including “propulsion, main diesel generator engines, propeller and shafting, integrated bridge electronics, centrifugal pumps, fuel and lube oil purifiers and steering gear components,” according to a Pentagon announcement at the time.

As with most large programs, the Pentagon will provide a contract for so-called “long-lead” items in advance of awarding a contract for the full construction of the ship. This allows the company to place orders with the supply…

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments