General Dynamics to start building Navy’s fifth mobile sea base

General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) has begun building the fifth and final mobile sea base in a fleet that will be used to launch amphibious Naval operations, a Thursday press release stated.
The so-called Expeditionary Mobile Base, still unnamed and currently known as the ESB 5, is billed as a “pier at sea,” equipped with a 52,000-square-foot flight deck and the ability to transport up to 250 Navy personnel.
At the end of May 2016, the Falls Church-based company won a $106.2 million contract to pay for “long-lead” items, including “propulsion, main diesel generator engines, propeller and shafting, integrated bridge electronics, centrifugal pumps, fuel and lube oil purifiers and steering gear components,” according to a Pentagon announcement at the time.
As with most large programs, the Pentagon will provide a contract for so-called “long-lead” items in advance of awarding a contract for the full construction of the ship. This allows the company to place orders with the supply…